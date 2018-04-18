Tom Cruise: The Secret Gifts He Sent Daughter Suri On Her 12th Birthday

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri has turned 12 and the pre-teen has plenty of reasons to celebrate, a source exclusively tells us.

For years Tom Cruise has been dogged by allegations that he is not in touch with his daughter Suri Cruise. It’s been six years since he and ex-wife Katie Holmes, now 39, split. And tabloids have accused him of turning his back on their daughter too. But a source close to the actress has exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife that Tom, 55, is still in touch with their little girl who turned 12 on April 18. Not only are father and daughter in contact, the Mission Impossible star has also secretly sent the pre-teen gifts, Katie’s pal claims.

“Suri gets a gift from Tom on her birthday every year and this year was no exception,” the source says. “It’s not something Katie talks about though, beyond saying that Tom does always come through with gifts for things like birthdays and Christmas. She’s very tight-lipped.” While Katie apparently prefers to keep quiet about Tom’s relationship with their daughter, the insider claims the former Dawson’s Creek actress is very vocal when it comes to her rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 50.

While the stars have never publicly confirmed they are dating, in September 2017 paparazzi caught them strolling along a Malibu beach, hand-in-hand. So it’s natural to assume that they are a couple. When it comes to Suri, the insider claims Katie loves the relationship her beau has with her daughter. The source says, “Katie’s much more open about Suri’s relationship with Jamie. They’re very close and Katie couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Of course Jamie has had experience raising little girls. His first child, Corinne Foxx, is 24. He is also dad to Annalise Bishop who, at 8, is just a little younger than Suri. The pal says, “Jamie’s a dream stepdad. He’s already raised one amazing daughter so he’s got experience. He knows the ropes. And Suri’s very bonded with him. They have a fantastic relationship. Katie says she loves Jamie that much more because of how great he is with her daughter.”