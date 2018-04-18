Tiny Feeling Insecure About T.I. After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal: She’s ‘Punishing’ Him

It looks like Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson is affecting more than just them. In fact, it’s causing a ripple effect through Hollywood. Let us explain.

After hearing about how Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Tiny is now petrified that T.I. might do the same thing to her. “As great as things are with Tiny and T.I. right now, Tiny still worries about some other woman swooping in and stealing him away. It doesn’t help when she hears stories like what’s going on with Khloe and [Tristan Thompson] cheating with groupies. Tiny tries not to feel insecure, but it’s tough. Khloe is beautiful too and if it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We can certainly understand Tiny’s worries — not only was it shocking to hear that Tristan allegedly stepped out on his PREGNANT girlfriend, but it’s not like Tiny and T.I. haven’t had their own relationship drama in the past. If it happened before, it could happen again.

Our source further elaborated on that, saying, “[The scandal’s] brought back a lot of bad memories for Tiny. Don’t forget she had a new baby herself when she found out T.I. was [allegedly] cheating on her with Bernice Burgos. She knows the pain Khloe is going through. Her reaction has been to take it out on T.I. a little. She’s giving him all new rules for when he’s on the road working. She wants him to call, and FaceTime every night before going to bed so she can see he’s being good. Tiny trusts T.I. but he is still a man and she knows how aggressive these groupies can be. Plus, no matter how great T.I. treats her, she can’t totally block out his past actions. This whole thing with Khloe has brought back all the bad memories and she’s punishing T.I. as a result,” our source adds.

Yikes! Poor T.I. Hopefully, Tiny soon realizes that her man and Tristan are not the same person, so it’s not really fair for her to punish him for something Tristan allegedly did.