‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Final Night Of Live Playoffs Begins

The final night of the live Playoffs on ‘The Voice’ is here! Follow along with our live blog! And, don’t forget to vote in real time to advance your favorite contestant to the Top 12!

The Live Playoffs will come to a close tonight on The Voice! Team Kelly and Team Adam will take the stage for night three, the final part of the Playoff rounds. Just like last night, half of the artists from Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine‘s teams will move on and half will be sent home. Remember, these are the Live Playoffs, which means fans can vote in real time when the polls are open. The show’s host, Carson Daly will announce when the polls open and close for each team and fans can vote ONLY on The Voice official App and on Twitter. All of the contestants who received the most votes from the fans at home will advance on to the Top 12.

Here are the contests who’ve already locked down a safe spot in the Top 12: Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, Team Adam’s Sharane Canister, Team Blake’s Kyla Jade, Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan; Follow along with who will join these four to make the Top 12!

TEAM KELLY [voting open]

Kaleb Lee —

Alexa Cappelli — “Stop and Stare” by One Republic

D.R. King — “All On My Mind” by Anderson East

Dylan Hartigan — “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty