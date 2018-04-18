‘Survivor: Ghost Island’: You’ll Never Believe Which 2 Season 36 Castaways Are Dating IRL

Hot ‘Survivor’ couple alert! Two castaways from the show’s 36th season have taken their island love to the real world — and they even have an ENTIRE Instagram page dedicated to their romance!

We have yet to barely even see Sebastian Noel (Sea Bass) and Jenna Bowman interact on Survivor: Ghost Island, but after some Instagram sleuthing, we’ve uncovered that the two castaways are actually in a relationship in real life! Recently, the two started posting pics with each other on their personal social media pages, and it turns out they have a joint Instagram page, too. Their @TarzanAndJen account was started on Aug. 30, 2017, which matches up with the end of Ghost Island’s filming schedule last summer.

At this point, it’s unclear if their romantic connection started on the island, or if they took their Survivor friendship to the next level after the show ended. Will we see them get romantically involved as the season continues?! The two didn’t start off on the same tribe, but, at the first swap in episode 3, they were both put on the new Malolo tribe. They were on the same beach again (Yanuya) after the second swap a few episodes later, too, and they both advanced to the merge during the April 11 episode.

It looks like the chemistry between these two started before the season even kicked off, though. During pre-show interviews on the island, they both admitted to being attracted to one another. “That’s my crush!” Jenna gushed, of Sebastian, to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s the man bun! I can’t. I can’t even look at him. We’ve already flirted a little bit. We’ll wink at each other.”

And here’s what he said about her: “Immediate attraction. She gets me, and I get her. I feel like we could work well, as far as we can go, without trying to be flirtatious. I’m not here to fall in love or anything like that, but the attraction is there for both of us, I can tell. It’s going to be hard to not show that.”

Well, according to the pair’s Instagram account, they most definitely have fallen in love — it’s FULL of adorable couple photos of them, mostly on the beach or in other exotic locations. We can’t wait to see if this plays out on the show!