Suri Cruise Turns 12: Happy B-Day To Katie Holmes & Tom’s Daughter — See Her Most Stylish Pics

Suri Cruise is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s best-dressed celeb kids. And in honor of the cutie’s 12th birthday on April 18, we’re celebrating her most fashionable moments with a look back at some of her best outfits!

Suri Cruise may only be 12, but that hasn’t stopped her from serving up countless fashionable looks since the time she was born! Of course a lot of her style comes from mom Katie Holmes, 39, but now that Suri is getting older, it’s clear she has her own amazing fashion sense too! From pink fuzzy boots to glittery flats, this youngster definitely knows how to put even the most seasoned fashionistas to shame. Click through the above gallery to see some of her best looks of all time!

It’s hard to believe Suri is already a pre-teen! After all, she turned 12 years old on April 18, and it seems like just yesterday she was running around in floral onesies. The celeb kid has transformed into a perfect mix of Katie and Tom Cruise, 55, and this year alone she’s had quite a few adventures. Back in December, Katie treated her daughter to a Knick game in court-side seats in NYC. The two appeared to have a blast together and looked so sweet sitting side-by-side.

Just earlier that month, the mother-daughter pair made a rare appearance at NYC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 8. Suri actually had the honor of introducing Taylor Swift, one of her favorite performers! And when the then-11-year-old said Tay’s name, her entire face lit up and it was SO adorable! Perks of being the kid of celebrities, right? Of course Suri looked super stylish for both occasions. At the game, she had on a pink lady-bug printed coat with a pink bow and pink scarf. And at Jingle Ball, she wore a star-printed LBD with a red satin bow.

Suri also got to attend the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen with her mom in July, and yes, she met Ben Platt! She looked super sweet sporting a pink printed dress and big matching bow along with a massive grin on her face. But although Suri has had a fun-filled year, she’s still missing her father from her life. In fact, the last time Tom was photographed with his daughter was in 2013, according to reports.

“She’s at an age where she needs her father’s love,” a friend of Katie’s reportedly told OK! magazine in January. “I guess Tom would rather isolate himself from his flesh and blood than risk upsetting Scientology… His church and his career are the priorities now.” Either way, Suri reportedly “loves theater and dance” and she seems to have an amazing relationship with her mom. We wonder how the cute mother-daughter duo will celebrate Suri’s milestone b-day!