Starbucks Exec. Howard Schultz Admits ‘I’m Embarrassed’ & ‘Ashamed’ By Arrest Of 2 Black Men

Starbucks executive Howard Schultz says he’s mortified by the arrest of two black men at a Philly location. He’s dedicated to change within the company so it never happens again. Watch the interview here.

CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King sat down with Starbucks executive chairman and CEO Howard Schultz on April 18 to discuss the company’s decision to close over 8000 stores for one day in May to have employees undergo “racial bias training.” The shutdown comes in response to nationwide protests and calls to boycott the coffee conglomerate after two black men were arrested at a store in Philadelphia last week. Schultz has heard the calls for change, and says he’s committed to making sure nothing like this ever happens again.

“I’m embarrassed, ashamed. I think what occurred was reprehensible at every single level. I think I take it very personally as everyone in our company does and we’re committed to making it right. The announcement we made yesterday about closing our stores, 8,000 stores closed, to do significant training with our people is just the beginning of what we will do to transform the way we do business and educate our people on unconscious bias,” Schultz told King.

“It will cost millions of dollars, but I’ve always viewed this and things like this as not an expense, but an investment in our people and our company. And we’re better than this,” he said of the company’s plan to close on May 29. “There’s no doubt in my mind that the reason that they (police) were called was because they were African American,” he said. “That’s not who Starbucks is.”

The arrests occurred after the store manager noticed them sitting in the cafe without buying anything. They told them that they were waiting to meet a friend, and they still called 911 on them. Customers at the store told police repeatedly that the two men were doing nothing wrong, and the friend even showed up and said they were telling the truth. Police still took them away. The Philadelphia store manager has left the company, according to Schultz, though he did not divulge whether or not they were fired.