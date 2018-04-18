Scott Disick’s ‘Shameless Advice’ For Tristan Thompson: Is He Betraying Khloe Kardashian?

Scott Disick knows how to be naughty yet stay on the Kardashians’ good side. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what he’s telling Tristan Thomspon to do after allegedly cheating on Khloe.

Scott Disick, 34, knows better than any man in the world how to stay in the Kardashians’ good graces despite going through cheating scandals. Tristan Thompson, 25, is now on the outs with the famous family for allegedly stepping out on girlfriend Khloe, 33, shortly before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter on April 12. The Lord has been giving the NBA star advice on how to get back on the good side of his girlfriend and her family after causing them so much humiliation. “Scott’s been in contact with Tristan, he likes the guy. But he’s not being shady, he fully has Khloe’s permission. Most people in her life are shutting Tristan out, and she’s happy that Scott isn’t,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott’s been trying to help Tristan navigate things with Khloe’s family. Scott has told Tristan to focus all his efforts on Kris Jenner, that’s his biggest piece of advice. He says she’s the most forgiving. Scott gave Tristan all his best tricks for charming Kris. He’s told Tristan what flowers to send, her favorite candles, chocolates. Scott even told Tristan to flirt a little with Kris, he’s shameless,” our insider adds.

Being the family matriarch, Kris will be key to other family members warming back up to Tristan after he caused Khloe so much pain, heartache and humiliation in her final days of pregnancy. The 62-year-old and her daughters froze Tristan out and unfollowed the Cleveland Cavaliers star on social media after photos emerged of him going back to a NYC hotel with a strip club worker just five days before Khloe gave birth. Scott knows how to work the family as he has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and despite a bad split, he has remained in Kris’ good graces. Maybe since Tristan is now the father of one of her grandchildren, she’ll be more likely to forgive him for the sake of little True Thompson.