‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name: Inspired By A Famous Singer?

Ronnie Ortiz-Margo & his GF welcomed a baby daughter earlier this month, and the ‘Jersey Shore’ star cannot stop gushing about her! Revealing her gorgeous name, Ronnie also said he’s totally in love — aw!

Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, 32, has a newborn baby girl with girlfriend Jen Harley, and he could not be feeling more blessed right now! Taking to Instagram on April 18, the Jersey Shore star not only unveiled his daughter’s beautiful name, but he couldn’t help gushing about the bundle of joy either — sharing that he’s never felt love like this before. Ronnie and Jen named their baby Ariana Sky Margo — just like singer Ariana Grande! Coincidence? …Yeah probably. But you never know! Either way, the moniker is SO pretty, and we love Ronnie’s name-announcement post.

“So excited to be a #Father. Words can’t describe the feeling,” the reality star captioned a photo of his daughter’s name spelled out in decorated 3-D letters. “You live your life not ever really knowing the meaning of true love until you have a child. True unconditional love. You love your Significant other, you love your family. I have to say I understand when everyone said you’ll understand ‘when you have a child of your own or when you become a parent.'”

The proud new dad added, “I know I have still tons to learn but im excited for this new journey & chapter In MyLife with my beautiful girlfriend & my Daughter #ArianaSkyMagro.” Our hearts are melting! Jen too posted the photo of Ariana’s name, captioning her image, “Ariana Sky 04•02•2018.” Turns out, Ronnie and Jen had the name “Ariana” picked out for a while — even before Jen ever got pregnant!

“When we first started dating, in the beginning, we’d joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It’d be crazy and good looking!’ And we’d say ‘What would we name it?’ We joked that we liked Ariana,” Ronnie told Us Weekly. “When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Guess we’re naming the baby Ariana if it’s a girl.’ Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we’re like, ‘Guess so!’”

When it comes to caring for baby Ariana, Ronnie and Jen are already quite the compromising pair! “We figure it’s like a job and you have shifts as a job,” Ronnie explained. “I’m an early bird! I like to go to bed early, wake up early. I go to bed around 11 and wake up at, like, 3. Then she’ll sleep until 9. I’ll watch the baby through then, then I’ll go about my day – whether it’s gym, tan or laundry. Then when I get back, she’ll handle her errands. We take turns. We’re a tag team – I tag her in, she tags me out.” We love it!