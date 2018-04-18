Paris Hilton feels bad for Khloe Kardashian after hearing about Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal, but says what happened to Khloe would ‘never’ happen to herself.

Just about every celebrity you can think of has weighed in on Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. From Olivia Culpo to Amber Rose, and now Paris Hilton, the list goes on. While out in Beverly Hills with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild on April 17, Paris told TMZ in order for Tristan to win Khloe Kardashian back, he should “treat her like a queen, she deserves it.” She also went on to say that “[Khloe] is a strong woman, and she’ll get through this.” But, when the paparazzi asked what she would do if she were in Koko’s shoes, she said “that would never happen to me, my man is amazing,” referring to her fiancé Chris Zylka. Ouch!

However, she did say she wishes Khloe and her “beautiful baby daughter the best.” It’s clear she didn’t really want to get too involved in Koko’s drama, and we don’t blame her. After all, she recently repaired her strained friendship with Khloe’s big sister Kim Kardashian. So sweet, right? Nevertheless, Paris’ sound advice for Tristan may have come a little too late. As we previously told you, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed arriving at the Cleveland airport with a ton of bags. Could they be helping Khloe move back to Calabasas? We certainly think so!

Since Tristan’s cheating was exposed, Khloe’s been pretty tight lipped on the status of their relationship. In fact, she hasn’t said much about him aside from revealing their daughter’s name on April 16. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are so overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooove you True!” Khloe captioned in her Instagram post. And just like Paris, we too send Khloe our love. Check out the video above!