Olivia Culpo Slams Tristan For Cheating On Khloe: ‘I Hope You Get Spinach Stuck In Your Teeth’

Olivia Culpo is NOT here for Tristan Thompson following his alleged cheating scandal! See the strong message she sent him here!

Another day, another celebrity who’s NOT a fan of Tristan Thompson. Since it was revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with multiple women throughout her pregnancy, his Instagram comments have been in shambles, and Olivia Culpo just added to it. The model wrote, “I hope you get spinach stuck in your teeth and no one tells you” underneath Tristan’s post on April 17, and we can’t think of a more epic diss! Olivia’s shade comes just four days after actress Sarah Hyland expressed her sorrow over the situation. “I’m taking this whole Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal very personally. I’m traumatized,” Sarah said in a video posted to her Instagram story. Even long time enemy Amber Rose took to social media to send Khloe her condolences. It’s clear she’s got a large support system!

Despite the drama, Khloe successfully gave birth to her and Tristan’s baby girl on April 12. And instead of addressing his infidelity, Khloe took to Instagram on April 17 to reveal her daughter’s name. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooove you True!” Khloe captioned the post. So sweet, right? Although the status of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship remains unclear, her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian gave us a major clue that the Revenge Body star might be moving back home to Calabasas. After visiting Khloe in Cleveland, Kim and Kourtney were spotted arriving at the airport with a TON of bags. Could they be helping their sister gather her things? We wouldn’t be surprised.

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Khloe and her new baby girl. We have no doubt that she will be a wonderful mom, and we can’t wait to meet baby True. As for Tristan, one thing is for sure, he’s on a lot of celebrities’ naughty lists! Take a look at Olivia’s comment in the photo above!