Neri Oxman Afraid To Take Brad Pitt Friendship To The Next Level: ‘She’s Not Used To The Attention’

Brad Pitt’s reported new flame Neri Oxman is afraid of falling for the Hollywood superstar. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s worried about the attention his fame brings.

Following in Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie‘s footsteps would be hard for any woman to follow. That’s why MIT professor Neri Oxman is taking her friendship with Brad Pitt slow and not falling in love with the Hollywood superstar just yet. “Neri is feeling the pressure of spending time with Brad. She feels like all eyes are on her in Boston and she is getting more attention than ever before. Friends and family are constantly asking her about Brad which is something that she did not expect. She really likes him a lot, they have great chemistry together so she doesn’t want to mess up a possible incredible relationship,” a source close to Neri tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“However, she is not used all the attention and it is making her afraid of falling in love with him. Brad comes with a lot of baggage, his celebrity status, many kids and superstar ex wives are a lot for the low-key professor to get used to,” our insider adds. A source close to Brad tells us that he and Neri are not involved romantically…yet. It’s easy to see why he is so attracted to her as not only is Neri, 42, gorgeous, she’s absolutely brilliant. She’s an award-winning architect and designer — two of Brad’s total passions so they have tons in common to discuss intellectually.