Melania Trump Vs. Meghan Markle: Who Rocked Stripes Better?

This week Melania Trump and Meghan Markle reminded us that stripes are always in. But who pulled the classic style off better – the first lady or the future princess?

When it comes to fashion Meghan Markle, 36, and Melania Trump, 47, are both known for making a statement. That’s to be expected. Before the first lady married President Donald Trump she was a model, and Suits star Meghan has been turning heads with her red carpet looks for some time. Now that the Hollywood star is marrying Prince Harry and Melania is living in the White House the pressure is on for them to look even more glamorous. This week Meghan and Melania both reminded us that sometimes keeping it simple is the best thing you can do when you want to make a fashion statement. And you can’t go wrong with that style classic – stripes. But who rocked it better? Both women added their unique flair to the look, reminding us why they are both style icons.

When Melania headed out with President Trump at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. on April 17, she did so in a $3,000 Carolina Herrera navy blue and white, off-the-shoulder striped dress – but with a twist. The bodice featured chunkier lines that crisscrossed at the top. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the dress flared out and featured skinnier navy stripes. White pumps completed her outfit. Stripes were not the only thing on display. In a rare moment of public affection, the first couple held hands. It gets better. The president even seemed to coordinate his look with the first lady by donning (pun intended) a blue and white tie, to match his navy suit. Nice touch. We’re sure Melania had a hand in that!

As for Meghan she added a quirky touch to her striped cream dress. The future royal had fun with her fashion choice. She wore a $1,995 Altuzarra button-detailed midi dress to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum with Prince Harry in London on April 18. The buttons gave the dress an almost nautical look. It also featured a chunky belt to cinch in the waist. She dressed up the look by doing that thing that Melania also loves to do – draping a blazer over her shoulders rather than actually putting it on. We can’t make up our minds. We love both looks. What do you think?