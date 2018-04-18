Kylie Jenner’s ‘Really Hurt’ Over Being Mom-Shamed For Attending Coachella: ‘It’s So Unfair’

Kylie Jenner is really upset that people are calling her a bad mom for leaving daughter Stormi in LA while she attended the Coachella Music Festival. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner loves going to the Coachella Music Festival every year. But this time around she just became a first-time mother and was cruelly mom-shamed for leaving her two-and-a-half-month old daughter Stormi Webster at home while she headed to the desert in Indio. People were giving her a hard time about it on social media and the insults have deeply wounded the lip kit mogul. “Kylie is pretty upset over the mom shaming she’s having to endure, she’s hyper sensitive when it comes to anything about her baby. Mom guilt is a real thing so having all these people accusing her of being negligent really hurts.” a source close to the new mom tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The worst part about all the judgement is that she was in Coachella to do a paid event, she was there working to provide for her daughter so it feels extra unfair that people are judging her. No one would ever say this about a new dad, she hates the double standard,” our insider adds. Her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, was there at Coachella with Kylie and nobody called him out for being a bad dad and leaving Stormi behind! Why should Kylie be the one getting all of the heat?

Kylizzle is a brand ambassador for Puma and she attended the TAO x Revolve — Desert Nights party presented by Palms Casino Resort and Puma in Palm Springs, Calif. on April 13. She later posed poolside in a bright pink wig, showing off the pics on Instagram and noting that “I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” which is a line from Mean Girls. Sadly she got slammed by haters for hanging out in the desert being a typical 20-year-old soaking up the sun and taking selfies and not home with baby Stormi.

“Anyone else find in completely inappropriate that Kylie Jenner went to Coachella so shortly after giving birth?” one person tweeted upon seeing pics of the new mom living it up at the Cali music fest. Another person wrote, “Idk I feel like Kylie Jenner could have skipped a year of Coachella since, ya know, she just had a baby and all.” The hate kept coming as another tweet read “Kylie Jenner’s at Coachella like she doesn’t have a whole newborn at home.” Ouch! No wonder she’s hurt.