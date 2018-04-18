Happy Birthday, Kourtney Kardashian: See Her Hottest Bikini Pics Of All-Time

It’s the one and only Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday today, April 18! This woman definitely knows how to keep up an incredible bikini body, so to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her hottest bikini pics of all-time!

We’ve got a Kardashian birthday today! Reality star Kourtney Kardashian turns 39 April 18, and she’s honestly looking hotter than ever. Next year she’s going to be 40! Can you believe that!? Kourtney looks incredible for her age — if we didn’t know any better, we’d think she was in her 20s! Kourtney is always on the go with her three kids, but she always makes time to work out and eat right. The hard work has paid off, too…because Kourt has a rockin’ bikini bod that she loves showing off. Let’s take a look at her hottest bikini photos ever!

Just last week Kourtney shared some sizzling pics of her strolling the beach while on vacation. Her bikini body looked flawless in a tiny string, orange bikini — and we mean TINY! Kourtney held back her ocean soaked hair in the pic and her tan skin glistened in the light — totally obsessed! Earlier this year, in January, Kourt showed off all her assets while enjoying a snack while lounging on vacation in Mexico. Her booty was on full display and it looked AMAZING! Those squats are working for you, Kourt!

Kourt has taken tons of vacations with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, this year too! She took some sexy bikini pics while the two were in Egypt last August and they were to die for! In one pic, Kourtney posed in the middle of the desert in just a black bikini and left us stunned. Her body looked insane, and we can’t believe she’s a mother of three! Keep up the awesome work Kourtney, we can’t wait to see how you celebrate your birthday this year!

