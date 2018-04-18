Emily Ratajkowski Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors In The Sexiest Way: See Her Abs

After fans began questioning whether or not Emily Ratajkowski was pregnant, she completely shut down all the buzz by putting her super flat stomach on display. See the pics here!

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t pregnant yet, people! The gorgeous model had everyone talking when she posted a photo of herself in a peach tree earlier this week with the caption, “Bearing Fruit.” A lot of commenters took this to be a possible pregnancy announcement, but when Emily stepped onto the red carpet April 17, there was no baby bump in sight. Actually, Emily’s stomach looked flatter and more toned than ever in her black, sequined gown, which featured a cutout right at her midsection. Her insane abs were on display in the ensemble, totally shutting down any talk of pregnancy.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, though, Emily flat-out denied the speculation on the carpet, as well. “I wasn’t thinking of that when I posted [the picture],” Emily admitted to USA Today. “That’s really sweet that people were so excited. I’m not pregnant. I was in a tree holding fruit. Instagram captions are not the easiest thing to come up with and it seemed like the right one. I was bearing fruit!” Fair enough, right?! Emily completed her red carpet look with strappy black heels, her hair in loose waves, and gorgeous dark eye makeup. Stunning!

As HollywoodLife recently reported EXCLUSIVELY, Emily and her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are still contemplating when the best time to have kids is. “He wants to settle down now,” our source revealed, but added that Emily is still uncertain about whether or not it’s the right moment to put her career on hold for a baby. “She is battling between having children now or putting it off a few years,” our insider explained. “Since her career is pretty much out of control right now.”

Luckily, Sebastian has been a supportive hubby, and “understands Emily’s decisions.” The two tied the knot unexpectedly in February, and confirmed the news on Instagram after their courthouse nuptials. So exciting!