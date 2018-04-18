Everyone’s favorite teen rapper Danielle Bregoli is taking a swipe at Nicki Minaj in a new interview! Check it out!

Upcoming rapstress Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) never hesitates to keep her opinions to herself and that’s why we love her! Now, just one day after getting nominated for Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, the pint-sized artist was asked how she feels about her fellow nominees — Cardi B and Nicki Minaj — and she’s definitely picking a side!

“I mean, by being nominated I already won,” she told TMZ on April 18. “Obviously Cardi is gonna win but she really deserves it and I’m just getting started so…” When asked to clarify that she’s in Cardi’s corner, she responded, “For sure, Cardi is way better than Nicki I don’t care what anyone says. Cardi actually says stuff, Nicki just has attitude, so what, wow, big deal.” Whoa!

During the chat, the 15-year-old also explained why she isn’t taking the stage at Coachella this weekend. “If I wanted to do it, I could do it but I just don’t think I’m ready right now. I wanna have more experience before I jump into something so big.” When asked about the recent brawl she got in with Woah Vicky and Lil Tay, she curtly responded, “Next question.”

As we previously reported, this altercation led to Tay taking to social media to blast Danielle! “Broke-ass b*itch, you can’t fight for sh*t and you a b*tch,” the 9-year-old rapper said in a video. “Little stupid b*tch trying to come for me and my sister,” Vicky chimed in. “Yeah b*tch, go back to beating up your mom on Dr. Phil,” Tay concluded. As for Cardi and Nicki, we should note that despite all the feud rumors, the pair have maintained that there’s nothing but respect between them.