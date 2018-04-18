Claire Danes Pregnant: Star Expecting Baby #2 With Hugh Dancy & She’s Already Far Along

Claire Danes is going to be a mom again! The ‘Homeland’ star & her hubby Hugh Dancy are expecting their 2nd child, and on top of that, Claire revealed just how far along she actually is! Get the exciting details here.

Congrats to Claire Danes, 39, and her husband Hugh Dancy, 42! The happy couple are expecting once again, and we could not be more thrilled! The actress announced the exciting news on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show on April 18, and she also shared that she’s deep in her second trimester! The two already share one child together, 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, and now little Cyrus gets to be a big brother!

Danes and the Path actor, 42, met on the set of the 2006 drama Evening and tied the knot in 2009. “I’ve always wanted to have kids, but I’m glad I didn’t until now,” Claire told Elle magazine back in 2013. “When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it,” she said at the time. “I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn’t suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I’ve had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act.”