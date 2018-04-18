Chance The Rapper Hits Up Gwen Stefani On Twitter & Fans Freak Out: Is A New Collab Coming?

Chance The Rapper asked Twitter to ‘link’ him to Gwen Stefani, and she responded in the most epic way possible! Is there new music on the way? See the tweet here!

It’s happening! Well, maybe. Chance The Rapper tweeted, “Can anyone link me with Gwen Stefani? Please,” on April 18, and fans are losing it over a potential collaboration. But, it wasn’t until Gwen replied with, “Hi!! Gx” that we realized it might actually be a possibility. “Why is this making me sweat?” one fan tweeted, and we can’t think of a better reaction! I mean think about it, how incredible would it be to hear Chance, who’s a three-time Grammy Award winner make music with Gwen, who’s ALSO a Grammy Award winner. Plus, they both have a unique, funky sound that would work pretty well together.

“PLEASE COLLAB LEGENDS,” another fan commented underneath’s Chance’s post. We second that! The last time we heard music from Gwen was back in October when she released her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which of course featured a duet with her beau Blake Shelton. The album got rave reviews, but it was definitely different from her “Hollaback Girl” or No Doubt days. So, a collab with Chance will definitely give us that old school, hip hop vibe from her that we haven’t heard in a while!

Can anyone link me with Gwen Stefani? Please — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 18, 2018

We’re also ready to hear new music from Chance in general! His last album Coloring Book, was released in 2016 and was the first streaming-exclusive album to chart on Billboard 200. Pretty impressive, right? He also joined Cardi B on stage during her Coachella set to perform their song “Best Life,” which is featured on Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for their possible collaboration, and we hope to get some answers soon!