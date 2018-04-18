Carrie Underwood: How Her Accident Reportedly Saved Her Marriage To Mike Fisher

Was there a silver lining to Carrie Underwood’s accident? Though she’s still healing from the trauma of getting 40-plus stitches to the face, the injury reportedly strengthened her marriage to NHL star Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood, 35, stunned everyone at the ACMs on April 15, making her first official appearance since a suffering a horrible accident that left her with a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches on her face. Though Carrie underwent a painful recovery process, one that had her shy from the public for months, it reportedly did miracles for her marriage with Mike Fisher, 37. “Carrie’s had a lot of time to reflect while recuperating, and she’s come back stronger and wiser,” a source told Star magazine. “She used to take so much for granted, but now she’s getting back to basics and focusing on what really matters to her: family and music.”

“She and mike were fighting constantly after he decided to come out of retirement,” the source tells Star. Though Mike hung up his skates at the end of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, he announced on Jan. 31, 2018 that he would rejoin the Nashville Predators. Though Carrie celebrated the decision – “Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!” she tweeted – Star reports that there was some drama before the announcement, since Carrie hoped that they would focus more on giving their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, a baby brother or sister.

“She was angry at first, but then she realized that attitude wasn’t helping anybody,” the insider says. “Carrie’s being a lot more supportive these days and they are taking it one day at a time. Mike gave her his reasons for wanting to get back on the ice and she gets it. He needs to feel fulfilled.” It seems the injury – and the following recovery time – helped Carrie get her priorities straight. “She’s writing songs and is ready to get back on stage,” the source tells Star. “Plus, giving mike Space to follow his passion has done wonders for their marriage.”

Carrie triumphantly returned to the stage and spotlight during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, performing “Cry Pretty” where she sang some lyrics that seemed to hit at the heart of her recent injury. “I apologize if you don’t like what you see / but sometimes, my emotions get the best of me / and falling apart is as human as it gets.” The emotions did get the best of her when she accepted the ACM for “The Fighter, her collaboration with Keith Urban.

“Thank you for having me,” Carrie said, as she fought back tears. “I’m still kind of, like, shaky right now. Thank you guys, thank you country radio. Fans, oh my gosh, thank you.”