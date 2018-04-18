Bruno Sammartino Dead: Longest Reigning WWE Champion In History Dies At Age 82

Bruno Sammartino, the iconic wrestler who once held the WWE championship for more than four thousand days, has died. Triple H, Hulk Hogan and more Superstar mourned the passing of a ‘a true icon.’

Bruno Sammartino, 82, passed away at his home in Pittsburgh on April 18, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The WWE Hall of Famer was with his wife and two kids when he passed away peacefully. While the exact cause of death was not immediately known, he was reportedly battling health issues for the past several months. He leaves behind a wife, Carol, who he was married to for nearly 60 years, and three children.

The WWE Hall of Famer was synonymous with pro-wrestling and once considered the biggest wrestler in the world. He wrestled back in the 1950s, challenging such fellow icons like Freddie Blassie, Buddy Rogers, and George “The Animal” Steele, according to TMZ. He famously defeated Buddy to win the WWWF championship (the company started by Vince McMahon Sr.) in 1963. He wouldn’t lose again until Ivan Koloff defeated him on Jan. 18, 1971, according to ESPN. That eight-year reign is the longest in WWWF/WWF/WWE history, and he held the world title for a cumulative total of 4,040 days. He retired from full-time wrestling in 1981, though he would still compete sporadically up until 1988 while also working as a color commentator. Bruno also famously accompanied his son, David Sammartino, during the first ever WrestleMania in 1985.

Bruno’s death was immediately mourned by the biggest names in pro-wrestling. “Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man… ” Triple H tweeted. “A true friend…and one of the toughest people I’ve ever met. My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream” Hulk Hogan thanked Bruno “for loving and living our business.” Current WWE commentator Corey Graves said that Bruno “is indirectly responsible for where I am today. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he was my father’s hero, and sparked my dad’s passion for the business that he passed on to me. I was lucky enough to spend some time with Bruno, and the man exemplified class.”

Bruno Leopoldo Francesco Sammartino was born in Pizzoferrato, Abruzzo, Italy. He and his family moved the United States in 1950, settling in Pittsburgh where his father had lived for several years. He made his professional wrestling debut in 1959. During his tenure with the World Wide Wrestling Federation (which would be renamed the WWF/WWE) he’d sell out Madison Square Garden 187 times. He as inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

“This is a great loss for those of us who are of a certain age who remember his accomplishments and achievements in the ring,” ” Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald told Pittsburgh Action News, after saying Bruno “embodied Pittsburgh” and was an ambassador for the city. “Growing up, Bruno always made us proud that he was from Pittsburgh and made us prouder to be from Pittsburgh too. In the last few years, I’ve had the privilege to get to know Bruno as a man who was extremely proud of his Pittsburgh roots and heritage.”

Our thoughts are with Bruno’s family, friends and fans during their time of loss.