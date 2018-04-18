‘I Feel Pretty’ Premiere Best Dressed — Amy Schumer In Red, Busy Philipps’ Ball Gown & More

We hope ‘I Feel Pretty’ stars Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps, Olivia Culpo and more felt pretty at the L.A. premiere, because they all looked gorgeous! See their dresses below.

Amy Schumer, 36, wore a gorgeous pink and red dress paired with the Giuseppe Zanotti ‘NEW DARSEY’ Red Patent and PVC Mules, which are new for spring/summer 2018. Busy Philipps looked like a princess in a shimmering black ball gown! She carried her things in an Edie Parker clutch. Emily Ratajkowski slammed pregnancy rumors by wearing a tight dress with a very strategic cutout, showing off her flat and toned stomach. The dress was from the Spring 2018 Michael Kors Collection. On her feet, she wore the ‘SOPHIE’ Black Suede Sling-Back Sandal by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Olivia Culpo wore the halter bow gown from Ester Abner’s Spring/Summer 18 Collection. Gillian Jacobs wore a Sandro silk dress. Click to see all the amazing outfits from the premiere in the gallery attached! We can’t WAIT to see this movie!

Amy told The Daily Beast about the movie and the backlash it initially sparked: “People felt like this was supposed to be a movie where I play the really ugly girl and then I get pretty in the end or something. But that’s not what it is. It’s just about somebody with really low self-esteem.” She continued, “It’s a metaphor for how much you want to be able to communicate to the people you love that you think are gorgeous, that you wish they could see themselves the way you see them. People just kind of projected their own stuff onto it. That doesn’t surprise me. I think people do that for everything. But I really hope that doesn’t keep them from seeing the movie.”