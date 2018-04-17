Wendy Williams Wishes Khloe Gave Baby True Her Last Name, Not Cheating Tristan’s

Wendy Williams disses Tristan Thompson after the NBA star and Khloe Kardashian gave their baby his last name amidst their cheating scandal. The talk show host thinks True Kardashian sounds much prettier!

Wendy Williams, 53, weighed in on Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s baby’s name during Hot Topics on April 17. And, although the talk show host thinks “True” is a beautiful name, she thought of something a little better to name the newest Kardashian girl. “It’s a pretty name,” Wendy said of True Thompson, “But, True Kardashian sounds prettier.” Khloe announced her baby’s name on April 16, on Instagram, revealing that although she and Tristan are in the midst of a cheating scandal, their baby will still take his name.

Wendy didn’t stop there. Despite her belief that True should’ve received the Kardashian name, Wendy said, “It’s better than Chicago [West],” Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter, born on January 15, 2018, via surrogate. Wendy continued: “I still can’t get with Chicago. I still can’t digest that,” Wendy said. “Even if you call the little girl’s name Chi, but Chicago, eh. It’s not too late to change Chicago’s name… Between zero and 1 all you do is call them, ‘Baby’ and ‘Ooh.'”

As previously reported, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women on April 10. Photos and video footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers star showed him getting close to a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, as recent as Saturday, April 7. The two were spotted inside PHD nightclub in New York City. They were later photographed entering and leaving his hotel in the early hours of the morning after their night out. Tristan and Lani Blair reportedly spent a total of 48 hours together.

Soon after that, a separate video of Tristan surfaced, which showed him kissing one female and motor-boating the breasts of another, while he grabbed himself inside a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. back in October 2017. News of Tristan’s alleged involvement with other women soon followed.

Just days after the cheating scandal broke, Khloe gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Thursday, April 12. Despite the wrench thrown into their relationship, Tristan was present for the birth.

Wendy also covered the scandal on her daytime talk show, where she said she didn’t feel bad for Khloe despite Tristan’s cheating. Why? — The talk show host’s argument about that particular opinion was that Khloe “knew” what she was getting into since Tristan was expecting a baby [his first child Prince, 15-months-old], with his now ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, when he first got together with Khloe.