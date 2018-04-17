Tyler Henry Confirms He Saw ‘Relationship Issues’ For Khloe & Tristan During Reading

Tyler Henry is ‘so sad’ after hearing about how Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian, but he’s not surprised, as he saw ‘relationship issues’ for them during her reading last summer.

Hollywood medium Tyler Henry, 22, hopes the relationship advice he gave Khloe Kardashian, 33, last summer is helping her handle life amidst the recent revelations that Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheated on her with several different women over the last few months. As you’ll recall, Khloe appeared on an episode of Tyler’s E! show in mid 2017, when he told her, “I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that’s reaching its peak.” When Tyler appeared on The Zach Sang Show on April 16, he was asked if he “warned” Khloe about Tristan’s eventual cheating, to which he replied, “Well, I saw some relationship issues.”

“I was sad. I was sad for her,” he further said when asked how he feels about the latest developments in Khloe’s life. “The timing was just horrible. I can’t imagine going through that, but I think getting the validation —- sometimes having information beforehand can help the person navigate it. And I hope the information I gave her is helping her navigate life right now, because she needs the help and she’s an amazing person.” Tyler didn’t exactly predict Tristan would cheat on Khloe, but he did imply at the time that Tristan wouldn’t be the ultimate love of Khloe’s life, as he also picked up messages from her “next boyfriend”. “You keep saying ‘my next boyfriend,'” Khloe said, when she appeared on Tyler’s show in 2017. “Do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?”

“I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that’s reaching its peak. Career is really that area. One of the challenges that’s coming through is the referral of ultimately being distant but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally — I’m seeing a clock,” Tyler said at the time. “And it’s symbolic for basically saying that a schedule or two people’s schedules would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship. If we have two individuals who are both very driven and doing their own things, the feeling is that we wanna ensure that we have enough time for a relationship. That can be a challenge — if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they’re going.”

“I would say for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we’re fine,” he added. “I see a lot of travel for this individual, like, to an excessive extent that I’m kind of almost like, oh, I don’t know if that would even be reasonable for that much, so just remember that I’m saying that because there will be some opportunities.”