Tom Payne Hopes Jesus Is ‘More Involved’ When ‘TWD’ Returns For S9

Where’s Jesus? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, ‘The Walking Dead’ star, Tom Payne, revealed he would really like to see Jesus get a little more play next season.



Tom Payne, 35, is ready to bring Jesus to the front lines on The Walking Dead when the series returns for season nine. We caught up with the actor at the red carpet for the season finale crossover event on Sunday, April 15, where he told us he really hopes to see Jesus get a little more action in the future. “I would like to be a little more involved since he has been quite removed as a character anyways,” Tom told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “But I think it would be good for him to jump into things a bit more. I would like to see what that does to the story.”

We also asked Tom if he’d like to see Jesus and Aaron (Ross Marquand) fall into a romantic relationship like they do in the comics. “Sure! I think it would be a little bit quick right now but sometime in the future I don’t see why not,” Tom told us, clearly excited at the possibility of Jesus being in a relationship. While he’s right, it definitely would be a little soon for Aaron who just lost his husband, Eric, early on in season eight, it seemed like there was a bit of a jump into the future during the season finale. However, we also saw that Jesus is now plotting alongside Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) betrayed them by not killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when he had the chance.

So, who is Jesus most loyal to now? “I was going to say Maggie as far as the other characters go — he is supportive of her and with her most of the way — but it just popped in my mind that he is actually most loyal to himself,” Tom shared with HollywoodLife. “How he feels about things and he spent a lot of his time on his own, and following his own code of ethics, which he is now trying to introduce to the situation at The Hilltop. So primarily himself, but if I had to push it then it would be Maggie!”

Very interesting! We can’t wait to see how everything unfolds when The Walking Dead returns for season nine in late 2018.