T.I. Pushing To Renew His Vows With Tiny On Their Anniversary: He’s Making The ‘Grand Gesture’

T.I. and Tiny’s wedding anniversary is quickly approaching, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why T.I. is going all out to show his wife he’s a changed man!

For better or worse! T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has come along way. From Tip’s alleged affair with Bernice Burgos to Tiny’s divorce filing in 2016, it’s been one hell of a rollercoaster. And although they’ve been through A LOT, the couple is determined to make their relationship work. So, in honor of how far they’ve come, Tip wants to do something special for their upcoming wedding anniversary. “T.I. has been soul searching and would like to renew his vows with Tiny and get back to a full supportive place with her again. They have had plenty of troubles and have almost done the divorce thing, but love always wins out with these two,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sweet!

“He wants to prove that love by renewing his vows with her and he would love to do it around her birthday and their anniversary,” our source continued. For those of you who don’t know, Tiny’s birthday is on July 15, and their anniversary is on July 30. So, a renewal around that time this year would be a wonderful celebration. “He wants to make a grand gesture and make it very special to show her that he really means to change his ways,” our source continued. This is what we love to hear!

Just last month, Tiny made a guest appearance on The Real and she told the hosts that her and Tip are “actually in a great place.” We were certainly glad to hear that! After all, we love them together and they have a beautiful family. Together they are the parents of Heiress Diana, Major Philant, Clifford “King” Joseph, Messiah, Deyjah, Domani, and Zonnique. We couldn’t be happier for the couple, and we can’t wait to hear more of what Tip has planned.