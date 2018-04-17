‘The Voice’ Recap: Team Blake & Team Alicia Take The Stage On Night 2 Of The Live Playoffs

Night two of the Live Playoffs continue on ‘The Voice’! Team Blake and Team Alicia will combine for 10 epic performances! Who will join the four singers heading to the Top 12?

The Live Playoffs continue on The Voice! Night two will continue with Team Blake and Team Alicia taking the stage on April 17. Half of the artists from each team will move on and half will be sent home. Fans can vote, while the teams are actively performing, The Voice official App and on Twitter. Whoever America votes for the most tonight will advance on to the Top 12. So, far here’s your Top 12 contenders who America loved last night — Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, Team Adam’s Sharane Canister, Team Blake’s Kyla Jade, Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan; Follow along with who will join these four to make the Top 12!

TEAM BLAKE — [voting closed]

Spensha Baker — The singer, who Blake called his “favorite” contestant although you “shouldn’t” play favorites performed “Smoke Break”.

WILKES — “Don’t Speak” by Gwen Stefani

Pryor Baird — “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton

Austin Giorgio — “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber

Gary Edwards — “America The Beautiful”

——————–

TEAM ALICIA [voting closed]

Terrence Cunningham — “Ain’t Nobody” Rufus and Chaka Khan

Christiana Danielle — “Take Me To Church” by Hozier

Jackie Foster — “Alone” by Heart and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Kelsea Johnson — “Need You Bad” by Jazmine Sullivan

Johnny Bliss —