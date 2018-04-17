Steph Curry’s Injury: When Does Warriors’ Coach Expect Star To Return After MCL Strain?

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but Stephen Curry is nowhere to be seen. The Golden State Warriors’ star player has been on the shelf injuring his knee, but his coach reportedly gave an update on his return.

The NBA hasn’t seen Steph Curry, 30, since he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during the closing weeks of the regular season. While many had hoped he would be back in time for the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, 52, had some bad news. He reportedly told the NBA on TNT broadcast team on April 17 that Steph wouldn’t return for another three weeks, per the Daily Express. This would be the normal timeline it takes for someone to recover from that level of MCL strain, around six weeks, but it could also mean that Steph will miss the second round of the Playoffs.

Steph suffered the injury in his left knew during a March 23 game against the Atlanta Hawks. Initial evaluations of the sprain put Steph out of action for three to six weeks, but the Warriors announced on April 14 that he was making “steady functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will intensify his on-court rehabilitation in the coming days, which will include more running and lateral movement. He will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.” If Steph takes the full six weeks to recover, he probably won’t be back until the Western Conference semifinals, presuming if the Warriors make it that far.

Actually, who are we kidding? It’s the Warriors. Yes, Steph remains one of the best players in the NBA and a huge weapon in the Warriors’ arsenal, but Golden State is doing perfectly fine without him. The Dubs have gone 2-0 over the San Antonio Spurs in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, thanks to the power of Kevin Durant, 29, and Klay Thompson, 28. During the 116-101 victory in Game 2 on April 16, KD put up 32 points while Klay rained down 31. It was the second time that these Golden State teammates scored 30 or more points in a single game. Coach Kerr actually credited Klay’s time off with a fractured thumb as the source of his revitalized game.

“He finally got some time off,” Kerr said, per ESPN. “So I think in hindsight, probably wasn’t the worst thing for him to get a few weeks off because he looks really, really fresh and sharp right now.” So, just imagine how amazing Steph is going to be when he’s back? The rest of the NBA better be ready because the Warriors look to become unstoppable — again.