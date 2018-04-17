Rob Kardashian Begging Khloe To Break Up With Tristan Thompson During NBA Playoffs

Rob Kardashian is so furious with Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal that he wants sister and new mom Khloe to dump him now rather than after the NBA playoffs. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tristan Thompson‘s life is pretty chaotic right now, and it could be even worse if Rob Kardashian has his way. The NBA star is dealing with allegations that he cheated on girlfriend and baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, just days before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12. Rob, 31, thinks that his sis needs to dump Tristan right now rather than wait out his Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff run, which just began on April 15. If the Cavs end up making it to the NBA finals like they did in the past three seasons, Tristan could be playing through mid-June and Rob thinks that’s too long to wait for Khloe to finally break up with him.

“Rob is pleading with Khloe to not wait until the Tristan is done with the playoffs, but to break up with him immediately. Rob thinks it is horrible what Tristan has done to his sister. Rob feels Tristan not only embarrassed himself, but Khloe and the entire family so he wants him cut off now,” a source close to the former reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan was photographed entering his hotel with a strip club worker in NYC the weekend before Khloe delivered their first child, and the alleged cheating scandal has caused the famous family to completely turn on him. The Kar-Jenners immediately froze him out by unfollowing Tristan on social media, and Khloe’s mom and sisters flew to Cleveland to be by her side as she delivered her daughter. Ever since, Tristan has been busy with the playoffs, where his team shockingly lost their opening game to the Indiana Pacers on April 15. Unfortunately he doesn’t really have the time these days to focus on healing his relationship with Khloe.

Kourtney, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37, along with Kendall Jenner, 22, jetted back to Ohio on April 16 and seemed to give a hint that they’re doing what they can to help Khloe move her things out of Tristan’s place in Cleveland. She can’t head back home to LA until doctors give her little infant the okay to travel across the country. Less than 24 hours later the sisters were back on a plane leaving the midwestern town with a massive haul of at least eight bags that were loaded onto their private jet. Since they only had an overnight stay, it’s not likely that all of that luggage belonged to the ladies. Hopefully Khloe and little True will be able to return to California soon so she can deal with both the pain of allegedly being cheated on as well as having loving, helping hands around as a first-time mom.