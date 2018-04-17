Brad Pitt’s Reported GF Neri Oxman Dresses Like Angelina Jolie — See The Lookalike Pics

Brad Pitt’s new lady Neri Oxman looked scarily similar to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as she stepped out in Cambridge on April 16. Trust us when we say, you’re going to do a double take!

Are our eyes deceiving us, or does Brad Pitt’s new love Neri Oxman look A LOT like his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Neri, who was photographed arriving home in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday, rocked an all black Angelina-inspired ensemble. She even had the oversized sunglasses! Of course, it’s not uncommon for a woman to wear a black shirt and jeans, but the timing of it all is just too ironic. It’s clear Brad has a type, and we don’t blame him! Both ladies are beautiful. All jokes aside, we’re hearing Brad and Neri are reportedly getting pretty serious as Brad has fallen head over heals.

“[He’s] glowing around her. Design is her specialty, so it’s not hard to see why Brad would be attracted to her. Neri is very passionate, extremely smart and talented woman. She is very extroverted, outgoing, vivacious and loving,” a close friend of Brad explained to US Weekly. So exciting, right? And, the infatuation doesn’t end there. We also learned Brad’s friends approve! “Men and women love Neri. She has a way of making you feel as if you’re the only person in a crowded room. Being around Neri is intoxicating as if you’re flying high above the mountains,” the source continued. Wow, Brad is one lucky man.

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Brad and his new lady. After his seemingly messy divorce from Angie last year, it’s good to see he’s found love again. However, we’re not to sure what Angelina will think especially after seeing the lookalike photos. Check them out above. The resemblance is uncanny!