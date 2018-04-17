Morrissey Spews Anti-Islamic & Anti-Semitic Drivel & Twitter Lets Him Have It — Tweets and Memes

He may be a vegan, but Morrissey has once again shoved his foot in his mouth. After trashing Halal food and saying the mayor of London ‘can’t speak properly,’ fans called Moz out for sounding like a Nazi.

Morrissey, 58, continued to make it hard to be a fan of The Smiths on April 16, self-publishing an explosive interview on his website. The group’s former singer – who has become less associated with good music and more known for canceling concerts and spewing inflammatory opinions – is famously vegan, but his attacks on halal and food were over the top. “If you have any concern for animal welfare, for example, you cannot possibly vote for either Conservatives or Labour, because both parties support halal slaughter, which, as we all know, is evil,” Morrissey said. “Furthermore, halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!”

Did Morrissey just equate shawarma to ISIS? Morrissey also said that kosher food “must be banned. I am not saying that stunned slaughter is acceptable, because it couldn’t ever be. If you use the term ‘humane slaughter’ then you might as well talk in terms of ‘humane rape’.”

“You see, racism is at its most abhorrent in relation to eating animals. If you eat animals, isn’t it a display of hatred for a certain species? And what gives you the right to eat another species or race? Would you eat people from Sri Lanka?” Moz said. Speaking of racism, Morrissey had some unkind words for Sadiq Khan, 47. “The Mayor of London tells us about ‘Neighborhood policin’ – what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an ‘amazin’ city. What is ‘amazin’? This is the Mayor of London!” Morrissey says. “And he cannot talk properly!

“I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health,” Morrissey continued, not knowing he should quit, “and he repeatedly said ”men’el ” … he could not say the words ‘mental health’. The Mayor of London! Civilization is over!” A white British man — who, earlier in the interview, expressed support for the far-right For Britain party – criticizing a Pakistani man for not speaking “properly?” Yeah, that’s not going to come off as racist at all, Moz.

Needless to say, fans weren’t buying what Moz was selling. “Morrissey becoming an old-ass email forward conservative will never not be hilarious to me,” Patrick Monahan of the What A Time To Be Alive podcast tweeted. “At this point, Morrissey is what would happen if you gave Alex Jones striking musical talent and a sense of ennui.” “Oh no, what has former [Nazi punk band] Skrewdriver frontman Morrissey said now,” @PixelatedBoat tweeted. “My dad always warned me not to get a Morrissey tattoo when I was younger which I was adamant I was getting, incase he turned out to be a nonce or something, thank you dad, thank you forever,” tweeted another user.

When you still love singing along to The Smiths but then remember everything that spews out of Morrissey's gaping maw. pic.twitter.com/h51nOwc26i — ♕ vida_boheme (@vida_public) April 17, 2018

The sycophantic interview also has Morrissey bringing up Hitler, because of course it does. “And as far as racism goes, the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing!” Morrissey said (Snopes said that the Nazi Part was “an ultra-nationalist, socially conservative, anti-egalitarian and fascist ideology.” Doesn’t really come off as “left wing.”)

“When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is ‘hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.'” Ugh. While “civilization” isn’t over, can Morrissey be over?