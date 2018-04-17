Model, 22, Ready To Auction Her Virginity For Over $1 Million To Fund Round World Trip: OK Or Immoral?

A Portuguese model, 22, says she’s planning to auction off her virginity to a ‘high profile’ bidder for over $1 million to fund a trip to travel around the world! And, her reasoning behind it will leave you in shock…

A 22-year-old model from Portugal reveals her plans to auction off her virginity, according to Daily Mail. The model — who the site is using the pseudonym, “Penelope” — is hoping to receive over $1 million in order to fund an around-the-world trip, as well as an apartment in her native, Portugal. She will launch the auction with the help of Puremodelsclub, which will pocket 20 percent of her auction price, as reported by the site. Puremodelsclub is a “high end luxury lifestyle club for the world’s leading models,” according to the brand’s reported Instagram.

Penelope also claims the site [Puremodelsclub] has promised to secure her safety when she meets the potential buyer. “I am 100 per cent comfortable it will be safe,” Penelope reportedly said, via the Daily Mail. “There’s going to be a bodyguard there and the website has been reliable and never made me uncomfortable.”

The model has already racked up a reported amount of £220,000 [$314,398.04 in U.S. dollars] from wealthy older men. “I had already received offers, but I did not think they were high enough so I decided it was good opportunity use an auction,” Penelope admitted.

First, Penelope will speak with the buyer, who she desires to be “high profile” before actually meeting this person. And, she has the authority to cancel the event at any time, the site said. As for the buyer’s requirements? — This person must provide identification and a deposit before finalizing the sale, as reported by the site. The auction is slated for the end of April 2018, and is will occur in either Germany, Switzerland or the Netherlands for alleged legal reasons.

While Penelope is confident about her plan, she is reportedly worried about her family’s reaction if they discover what she is doing. “I come from a very conservative family, I was never allowed to date boys and I grew up feeling smothered,” Penelope said. “I could not gain maturity or have those deeper connections. My bigger brother was always watching over me but he did what he wanted. It’s not fair… I’ve kept this secret from everyone, but I am scared about them finding out. That’s why I have to make sure they will never know.”

Penelope previewed what the experience would be like ahead of the auction. “It will definitely be an amazing night I’m a girl who likes to take care of themselves and I’m a dancer so I know how to move my body,” she said. “Men want virgins because they are pure and untouched. It is something to remember forever.”

A spokesman for Puremodelsclub said the following, via Daily Mail: “Penelope is a model so we are expecting an interesting amount, she is worth 1 million Euro for sure.”

“Penelope’s security is our priority, she will be accompanied from the beginning until the end.”

“The highest bidder can only access all of her photographs after an identity check. Confidentiality is a priority for both parties.”