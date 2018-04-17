Kim Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Who’s Your Favorite In Yeezy Bra Top & Spandex Shorts?

Spandex sisters! Kourtney Kardashian is the latest in the family to model Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line — does she do it better than Kim? See pics below.

It’s a spandex showdown between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian! Not really, but Kourtney did show off the latest (and greatest?) Yeezy design, posing in neon green spandex shorts and a bra top at Coachella, writing on Instagram, “#yeezyseason7.” Kim’s husband Kanye West is the Yeezy designer, and Kim frequently wears his clothing out and about. She modeled almost the entire Season 6 collection with “paparazzi shots” and later, famous faces like Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods and influencers like Sami Miro, Abigail Ratchford and Kristen Noel Crawley all recreated Kim’s poses for the unofficially ad campaign.

Now, Kourtney’s showing off the latest look from Season 7! Kourtney has THREE kids and will be 39 years old on April 18. She looks better than ever. She showed off her neon look while wearing her hair straight and sleek, with black futuristic sunglasses at the music festival. Kourtney also posted a photo of herself on boyfriend Younes Bendjima‘s shoulders, so she could see when Beyonce came on stage at Coachella on April 14. She’s literally living her best life!

This definitely takes confidence to wear! The outfit isn’t for everybody, but Coachella is the perfect place to show off your unique style. If you want to wear something similar, simply adding a jacket like Kim did will tone down the look, and give you some more coverage. See more of Kourtney’s sexiest pics in the gallery attached!