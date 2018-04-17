Khloe Kardashian Can’t Stop Picturing Tristan With Other Women: Her Life’s ‘Turned Upside Down’

Life has been a roller coaster for Khloe Kardashian since Tristan Thompson was exposed as a cheater, and now, she can’t get the image of him with other women out of her head, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is focusing on her newborn baby, True Thompson, after finding out Tristan Thompson, 27, cheated on her on more than one occasion, but that doesn’t mean she’s able to push the relationship drama out of her mind completely. “Khloe’s had one of the most challenging weeks of her entire life,” an insider close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is re-evaluating everything. Her whole life plan has been turned upside down. She loves Tristan and thought they were going to build a life together, but doubts weigh heavy on her heart. She can’t shake off what happened and can’t get the pictures of Tristan with other women out of her head.”

Just two days before True’s April 12 birth, multiple videos surfaced that appeared to show Tristan being unfaithful to Khloe. Not only was he seen kissing another woman in one of the clips, which was from October, he was also caught heading back to a NYC hotel with another woman in footage from was recently as April 7. Despite all that happened, Tristan was in the hospital when Khloe gave birth. However, the two reportedly have not been alone together since the cheating scandal broke, according to TMZ.

For now, Khloe is still in Cleveland, but TMZ reports that she’s planning on heading back to L.A. with True as soon as her doctor allows her to. Meanwhile, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan is sleeping away from Khloe and the baby, as he’s currently focused on the NBA playoffs.

Kris Jenner has been in Ohio with her daughter since just before True’s birth, and Khloe’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were by her side in the hospital. They returned to visit on April 16, along with Kendall Jenner.