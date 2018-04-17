Khloe & Tristan’s Relationship Reportedly In ‘Shambles’: She’ll Flee To L.A. As Soon As Dr. Gives OK

Khloe Kardashian is still PISSED at Tristan Thompson for cheating on her, and is ready to get the hell out of Cleveland as soon as possible, according to a new report.

Khloe Kardashian is still in Cleveland after giving birth to her baby girl, True Thompson, on April 12, but that does not mean she’s forgiven Tristan Thompson after multiple videos surfaced of him cheating on her last week. “[Their] relationship is in shambles,” TMZ reports. “Khloe has not spoken to Tristan for several days because she’s still furious after finding out he repeatedly cheated on her and embarrassed her in the process.” The site’s source adds that the pair’s relationship is “hanging by a thread” and that they “haven’t been alone” together since Khloe’s release from the hospital.

Luckily, Khloe’s had her mom, Kris Jenner, by her side throughout the entire ordeal. Her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, also flew to Cleveland for True’s birth, then returned on April 16 with Kendall Jenner to offer up more support. Khloe reportedly plans to head back to L.A. with True as soon as her doctor clears her to fly, according to TMZ. All of this news comes one day after the 33-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her daughter’s name, and in the post, she seemed to be hinting that things were okay between her and Tristan.

Not only did she refer to the newborn as “our little girl,” but she concluded her message with, “Mommy and Daddy loooooooove you True,” as if she and Tristan were a cohesive unit. However, TMZ claims this was simply a “facade.”

Meanwhile, Tristan is currently in the midst of the NBA playoffs with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, he has not had much time to spend with Khloe and True because of his busy schedule. He’s going to have a LOT of groveling to do once the season is over, though!