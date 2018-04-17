Katy Perry had such a wild night on ‘American Idol’ that she split the crotch of her pants from laughing so much. We’ve got the insane video.

What is up with Katy Perry and wardrobe malfunctions during American Idol? The 33-year-old judge yet again nearly flashed her crotch on national TV when she was having such a big laugh that she ripped open the butt of her silver sequined jumpsuit on Apr. 16. The singer was listening to fellow judge Luke Bryan, 41, give a critique of contestant Maddie Poppe and she let out a huge belly laugh. It shook her entire body so hard that a shocked look come over her face as she exclaimed “Oh my god I split my pants!” Both Luke and fellow judge Lionel Richie, 68, thought she was kidding until Katy stood up, turned around and flashed her butt at the camera while an AI logo covered up the rip in her crotch.

Lionel immediately sprung into action, trying to use his body to shield Katy’s wardrobe malfunction while joking “Save the children” from seeing the shot of her ripped backside. Being the wild one that she is, Katy proceeded to prance around on stage with her torn jumpsuit while Lionel followed her around trying to shield her. Luke wanted no part of seeing Katy’s possibly bare bottom as he put on a pair of shades and turned away in his chair. He definitely didn’t want to have a look at either her undies or bare booty, as we’re not sure what was exposed thanks to the Idol logo covering it up the tear.

The “Roar” singer called out for some tape and luckily someone from the costume department was able to come along and lift up the layer of heavy silver fabric to tape down the tear in the white sheath underneath it. Crisis solved! Katy had so much fun with her wardrobe malfunction that she even posted the moment to her Twitter page, writing “I have good news and bad news today. I won’t be able to live stream # AmericanIdol today but : I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun. Tune in at 8/7c for round 2 of All Star duets!” She definitely didn’t undersell the pants comment!

I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

Katy had yet another wardrobe malfunction earlier in the season when during tryouts a contestant asked the singer to get up and dance with her. She obliged but tripped and fell to the ground, causing her sequined minidress to yank up and exposed her undies. The AI logo came to the rescue to to blur out that little incident as well!