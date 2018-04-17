Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Leave Cleveland With Tons Of Bags: Are They Moving Khloe Out?

Is Khloe Kardashian leaving Cleveland after Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal? These new pics of Kim, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner exiting Ohio with a bunch of bags have fans thinking she’s moving out with the baby!

Kourtney, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37, along with Kendall Jenner, 22, arrived in Cleveland, Ohio on April 16, where they visited their sister Khloe, 33, and her newborn baby girl, True Thompson. After a short 24-hour stay, the sisters were photographed arriving at the airport in Cleveland with a ton of bags, where they were to return home to LA. In the new photos — as seen the attached gallery — multiple aircraft employees were spotted carrying at least eight large bags, as Kim, Kourtney and Kendall boarded the private plane. While the Kardashian/Jenner clan never do anything small, that many bags for a 24-hour stay seems a bit much — Don’t you think?

After the new photos emerged, some fans are now speculating that Khloe is moving out of Cleveland for good after Tristan Thompson, 27, was caught cheating on her. Some have speculated that Khloe sent a slew of items home to LA with her sisters and will soon be right behind them with baby True in tow. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Nonetheless, a picture speaks a 1000 words, and in this case, there’s five.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is reportedly in “shambles” amidst the recent news that the NBA star cheated with multiple people, all while she was pregnant. As soon as Khloe’s doctor gives her the green light to fly, she’s getting on the quickest flight back to LA, according to a new report.

The photos of her sister’s leaving Cleveland came just one day after Khloe took to Instagram to reveal her daughter’s name. In the post, which contained a snap of baby True’s all-pink bedroom, made it seem as though things were alright between hinting that things were okay between her and Tristan. Khloe referred to the newborn as “our little girl,” before she included the message, “Mommy and Daddy loooooooove you True.” But, the same report claims that was a front.

As previously reported, photos and video footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers star with multiple women on separate occasions were exposed on April 10. One of those instances occurred as recent as April 7, 2018, days before Khloe gave birth; And, as far back as October 2017.