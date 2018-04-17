Happy Birthday Jennifer Garner: See Her Hottest Fashion Since Ben Affleck Split

It’s Jennifer Garner’s birthday! The actress turned 46 today, April 17, and to celebrate, we’re taking a peek at her hottest looks since her shocking split with Ben Affleck!

Another day, another birthday! Beautiful actress Jennifer Garner is now 46 and we can’t wait to see how she celebrates! She looks absolutely amazing for her age. In fact, we didn’t even know she was in her late 40s! Anyway, it’s been a year since her shocking split with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 45. We’re sure it’s been a tough one for her, but she’s had some incredible looks since then! Though Jen is mostly seen out in some jeans and a large sweater or blazer, we’ve caught her in some sexy dresses and heels too! One of our favorite looks from the past year has to be her gorgeous blue dress from the 2018 Academy Awards. Seriously, the royal blue color looks stunning on her, and her hair looked SO glam!

Jen also rocked a gorgeous red velvet gown at the Tribes Of Palos Verdes premiere back in November of 2017. The one shoulder dress had a deep v-neck cut and a sash around the waist. She paired her dress with a pair of blue high heels and some soft glam makeup — a total babe! She also gave us total angel vibes at the Baby2Baby gala in November 2017. Jen wore a gorgeous long white dress with a halter tie around the neck and a white flowy cape to match. The dress also had a slit in the skirt to show off her killer legs!

But red carpets aren’t the only place we’ve seen Jen looking absolutely fab! We’ve seen her out and about on the streets of LA wearing some sexy heels on multiple occasions! Recently she visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and looked so flawless. She wore a super tight pinstripe and lace dress with some amazing heels — seriously, so hot Jen! Keep up the great style!

To see more of the hottest looks from Jen since her split, click through our gallery above!