25 Hot Stars In Crop Tops At Coachella: Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & More

Stars are known for going ALL out at Coachella, flashing their killer bods in the shortest of shorts & tiniest of tops. The crop top trend has always rocked the festival, and these celebs have worn it best!

Celebrities always strive to look their hottest at Coachella. And while certain trends come and go, we can always count on seeing a plethora of crop tops at the Cali festival. The short shirts are perfect for battling the desert heat, showing off toned abs, and of course looking uber stylish. This year, we especially loved Bella Hadid‘s, 21, and Hailey Baldwin‘s, 21, white crop tops paired with denim. The models looked fresh and flirty, but they’re not the only ones who know how to rock a crop top at Coachella. Flip through our above gallery to see even more awe-worthy looks!

There’s just something about models and crop tops, because Kendall Jenner, 22, also wore a crop top to Coachella this year. Hers was so small though it could just be considered a bra! But either way, the star looked sporty and chic in her black top and oversized pants. And while some festival-goers choose to wear heels, we love how Kendall opted for comfort by wearing sneakers. The best part? She didn’t have to skimp on style!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, totally seemed to channel the 80s in her lime green monochrome ensemble. The mom-of-three also had on rolled socks and white sneakers, making her Coachella outfit practical and comfy. But above all, Kourt looked absolutely amazing — she undoubtedly can rock a crop top like no other!

One of our very favorite crop top looks from this year though was worn by Olivia Culpo, 25. The beauty queen put a glamorous spin on crop tops by wearing an embellished style paired with a matching mini skirt. She completed her outfit with metallic statement earrings and black ankle-strap heels. Not sure how comfortable she was in this at an outdoor music fest, but she sure looked gorgeous! We personally think this would be great for date night!