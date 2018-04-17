The fun didn’t stop when the ACM Awards ended on April 15 — because Blake Shelton threw an EPIC after-party concert, which featured a duet between the country singer and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani! Watch here!

Gwen Stefani proudly supported Blake Shelton at the 2018 ACM Awards, and she was also in attendance at his free Vegas after-party following the show. The country superstar even invited his lady onstage at one point, where she belted out her hit song “Hollaback Girl.” It didn’t end there, though — Blake begged Gwen to also perform the No Doubt classic, “Hella Good,” and she told him she would only do it if he joined her. Blake obliged, and it resulted in an epic duet between the lovebirds! Although Gwen did most of the singing, Blake joined in on the chorus, and even busted out some dance moves.

Blake performed twice during the actual awards show earlier in the night, as well. He joined Toby Keith for a flashback performance of the latter’s song “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” while also taking the stage alone for a rendition of his own latest single, “I Lived It.” Gwen proudly sat in the front row during the performance, and was seen beaming and singing along as her man was onstage. SO cute! Shockingly, this was the first time Gwen has attended a country music awards show with Blake. He’s made a point to lay low at many of the recent ceremonies, as his ex, Miranda Lambert, is generally in attendance, too.

Miranda was also at the ACMS, but the exes seemed to make a point to avoid each other — they were each noticeably missing from the crowd when the other was performing or accepting an award onstage. It’s been two and a half years since they divorced, but clearly, the situation is still a bit sensitive.

Miranda is recently single after ending her two year relationship with Anderson East, but Blake and Gwen are clearly going stronger than ever! They’ve even both admitted recently that they “think about” marriage with each other. Wedding bells may very well be in the air soon!