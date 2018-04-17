‘Knife Or Death’s Bill Goldberg: This Show Will ‘Set The Standard For Chopping Competitions’

WWE legend Bill Goldberg is hosting a show you’ve never seen before. ‘Forged in Fire: Knife or Death’ premieres April 17, and HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Bill about the insane challenges and more!

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death will premiere April 17 at 10 p.m. on HISTORY. The six-episode series will feature competitors, including the nation’s top bladesmiths, martial artists, and knife experts, racing against the clock and putting their blades through a series of tough challenges.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be joined by co-host Tu Lam, who is a Special Forces veteran, martial artist and edged weapons expert, along with two-time Forged in Fire champion Travis Wuertz as the sideline blade specialist. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bill about the “extremely challenging” courses, what impressed him the most about the contestants, and more. Check out our Q&A below!

How did you get involved in this show?

Bill Goldberg: The creator, he and I had crossed paths a number of years ago about a different project and I guess I was still on the radar for him, so he reached out and spoke to me about this. It sparked my curiosity and I did some due diligence, some studying, and figured out what was actually going on in this space and tied myself to the projects, and I’ve been nothing but extremely happy since that day.

These challenges look intense. What can you tease about these obstacles that we’ll see on the show?

Bill Goldberg: Whether you have a dainty 120-pound woman or a 6-foot-6, 320-pound monstrous man going through this course, it has something for everybody. It’s violent, it’s extremely difficult, it’s extremely challenging, and it’s visually spectacular. At the end of the day, the best way that I can describe it is a normal chopping competition crossed with ninja warriors. It’s truly over the top, but it’s what people want to see, I do believe. Tu [Lam] and I are two experienced gentlemen who are quite worldly, and we weren’t born yesterday. We’ve seen a lot things, and we were both in awe of what we saw. It was just awesome. I think this is going to set the standard for chopping competitions for sure. It definitely raises the bar to something that’s never been done before.

What impressed you the most about the contestants on the show?

Bill Goldberg: The diversity, the history behind their chosen blade, or how they live their life by that code or it’s just has sparked their curiosity for blade-sniffing throughout the years. At the end of the day, the passion that these people have for the blade itself, it’s history, and they work at one with it. It’s a really cool dance.

Was there anything that surprised you about blades that you didn’t know?

Bill Goldberg: What I different process it is in making these blades and how careful people have to be in the construction of the blade, whether it be temperature, whether it be material, whether it be technique. A lot of care has to be taken.

Do you get in on the fun?

Bill Goldberg: No, not really. I’ve had my action throughout the years, but I very much want to jump in. Hopefully we are a success and in a second season we are able to follow up and expand a little bit more. I’d like to go through a couple of challenges. I’d like to do things 100 percent. I’d love to swing one of these blades and chop as many things as humanly possible.

Did you find yourself doing a lot of research?

Bill Goldberg: Absolutely. It’s a very interesting process and a lot of interesting people. They’re extremely passionate about what they do and that I can greatly appreciate and admire.

How does it feel to be honored by the WWE Hall of Fame?

Bill Goldberg: It’s really coo, especially considering I’m a father of an 11-year-old boy who loves wresting. It makes me very proud to have accomplished what I’ve accomplished throughout the years.