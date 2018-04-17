Bella Hadid Poses Topless By The Pool After She Denies Kissing The Weeknd At Coachella

Talk about wanting to break the internet! Bella Hadid posted her sexiest Instagram photo yet — a topless pic by the pool. The Weeknd is certainly going to be drooling over this photo!

Someone is getting their rays in! Bella Hadid, 21, took sexy Instagram photos to a new level when she posted a topless picture by the pool on April 16. “Early riser,” she captioned the sizzling photo of herself in just white bikini bottoms. Bella’s long legs and amazing abs were on full display, and she covered her breasts with her hand. She added a neon pink rose sticker to the sexy pic. After a fun and busy weekend at Coachella with sis Gigi Hadid, 22, Bella needs her beauty rest and some relaxation!

The Instagram photo was posted only hours after Bella denied making out with her ex The Weeknd, 28, at Coachella. Reports swirled that the two exes were caught kissing at the music festival. She commented on an E! News Instagram photo and wrote, “It wasn’t me.” The Weeknd hasn’t been shy about wanting his ex back, but it looks like they didn’t rekindle things at Coachella, where The Weeknd performed a killer set of songs.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bella is “flattered” about The Weeknd’s song about her, but she’s not running back into his arms because of it. She still has “a lot of love for him” and “a lot would have to happen before they get back together.” Bella and The Weeknd dated from 2015 and 2017. Soon after their split, The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez, 25. Those two have since gone their separate ways. The Weeknd made it clear in his latest EP My Dear, Melancholy that he still has feelings for Bella. Time will tell if these two exes will find their way back to each other!