22 Times Ariel Winter Has Absolutely Slayed In Tiny Mini Dresses

Ariel winter is sexy and confident, and she doesn’t mind flaunting her figure! Despite hating trolls, she continues to wear what she wants! See her hottest looks below!

Ariel Winter, 20, wore a classic, little black dress at a Modern Family event for Emmy consideration on April 16. When one hater on Instagram said she looks so thirsty, presumably because she was wearing “a short dress”, and “asking for attention,” Ariel responded with this gem: “I’m SO thirsty!!! Haven’t had water in hours. God I can’t believe you can tell I’m dehydrated from this pic :/ :/” Yassss, queen! You tell ’em!

Ariel has done what she wants, whenever she wants for as long as we can remember. It seems like she is always receiving hate for wearing what some say are “inappropriate” dresses to church, or to family gatherings. Ariel is young and beautiful, and we love that she doesn’t care what other people have to say! Thanks to her social media, we know she works out frequently with a trainer, and really treats her body right. That should be all that matters! She loves wearing mini dresses, so take a look at some of her best outfits in the gallery attached above!

#rant A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Ariel has been vocal about the messages she has received. She went on a “rant” on Instagram last September, which you can read above. We think Ariel looks happy and healthy, and love her style choices! Ariel frequently wears black and white, but has also stunned in sequins and metallics. From patent leather to hot pink, she always looks good!