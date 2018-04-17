Ariana Grande Teases New Song With A Teardrop Emoji & Fans Are Freaking TF Out

Nearly a year after the Manchester Arena bombing, Ariana Grande is finally releasing a new single. Get all the details, here!

It’s a single teardrop, but for Ariana Grande fans it clearly means so much. After nearly four months of Twitter silence, the singer posted three short tweets on April 17. The first was a single teardrop emoji. The second was a message to her fans, saying, “Missed you.” Then cryptically, her next tweet featured the words, “No tears left to cry,” written upside down, next to “4.20.” As Friday is April 20, fans naturally think the singer is releasing new music this week.

And, for those who couldn’t connect the dots, her manager Scooter Braun was very clear. He tweeted, “Friday @ArianaGrande new single.” He also wrote, “I need to make plans for this Friday :)” Ariana has a loyal fan base so the response to the series of messages were predictably intense as fans freaked out all over Twitter on Tuesday. They started sharing the teardrop emoji, writing messages upside down and gushingly telling Ariana, 24, how much they missed her. One fan tweeted, “HELL YES QUEEN CRYING OMG.” From GIFs of Wendy Williams collapsing on her talk show to a woman snatching her wig off her head, fans couldn’t contain their excitement or control their emotions. One fan wrote, “I’M SO F—ING EXCITED.” Another person pleaded for more information, tweeting, “Can u tell us more about it? We need some tea babe.”

💧 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

missed you — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Given that it’s nearly the one-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing – in addition to the song’s emotional title – Ariana could be paying tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack. On May 22, 2017 the “Side to Side” singer was left heartbroken after 22 people and hundreds more were injured at the hands of suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

An insider previously gave us exclusive details about her new album, and they confirmed many of the songs will be inspired by the attack. Our source said, “Ariana has been through a lot and she has poured it all out in her music. It’s heavy on love and heavy on her emotions stemming from the Manchester terror attack. She will have fun and sexy songs mixed in between, but this will be an emotional album because it strictly deals with many things going on in her life and what has happened in her life. It will be a very cathartic experience getting this music out there to the world and her fans.”