John Cena & Nikki Bella Split: Why He Realized He Couldn’t Marry Her After All

Nikki Bella and John Cena calling off their wedding have left devastated fans asking – why? We EXCLUSIVELY hear that splitting was ‘the only conclusion’ when John realized he couldn’t give Nikki the life she wanted!

John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, shocked the world on April 15, announcing that after six years, they were breaking up. The WWE icons were reportedly mere weeks away from their wedding, so this decision to split left many confused and upset! Yet, as painful as this break might be, the decision might have been for the best. “John is a Type A personality who has control of everything in his life and Nikki was his wildcard in a good way,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She was a person that broke him out of his shell, but that shell is where John needs to always be. It is just how he ticks. He has been married before. He had different ideas of what he wanted for life and that is what ruined that prior relationship. He didn’t want to repeat that with Nikki.”

“He loves her and has so much respect for her,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “but he can’t marry her because he would want to put his full effort into her and the relationship. [John] knows he is unable to do that right now — or ever — because his career is what he needs to deal with.” John may have hinted at this forthcoming split with Nikki a few weeks ago. During a March 28 appearance on the hit105 Stav, Abby & Matt radio show, John brought up how his career led to the death of his first marriage with Elizabeth Huberdeau, 38. “I have made it [WWE] my absolute life. I tried marriage once,” he reportedly said, per the Daily Express. “I realized my WWE marriage was the one that was going to survive.”

It seems John knew that he couldn’t “give all of himself” to Nikki, the insider told HollywoodLife.com, and so he had to make a tough decision. “He knew he didn’t want children and there were just a handful of other things that they couldn’t agree on. Instead of getting divorced down the line, he thought it would be more important for her to have the life he knows she deserves.” John, according to the insider, wishes he could be the man to give Nikki the life that she wants but “knows he can’t.”

“They just had different mind frames,” the source says. “Its very sad but it needed to end this way. At first, it felt like getting married would make everything right but it actually made them really think what they wanted in life.” Ultimately, breaking up “was the only conclusion.”

Nikki and John announced to Us Weekly that after ending their relationship, “we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for each other.” John, a known vague Instagrammer, was pretty clear how he felt about the breakup. Not only did he post a picture of a heart made out of glass shards – a “broken” heart – he also shared a Walt Whitman quote. “We were together. I forget the rest.” If that wasn’t clear enough, he shared a Simpsons meme, saying that the day after the split was the “Worst Day Ever.”