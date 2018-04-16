Khloe Kardashian: Why She Named Her Baby Daughter, ‘True’ — Kris Jenner Spills

Wondering why Khloe Kardashian named her baby daughter True? Kris Jenner may have just revealed the real reason!

Kris Jenner, 62, potentially just revealed the real inspiration Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daughter’s name, True. Along with an Instagram picture of a bunch of pink balloons, Kris wrote in the caption, “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family.” So, it looks like the truth behind the name is that “True” runs in the family! Check out Kris’ sweet Instagram post below!

Recently, fans have been throwing some shade at Khloe’s name for her newborn, considering the fact that Tristan’s antics have been far from true. One Twitter user wrote, “How Khloé gonna name her baby True Thompson when her daddy didn’t stay True to her momma???” Meanwhile, another user tweeted, “Isn’t True Thompson an Oxymoron?” Well, now that it’s revealed that True is name that has a long history in Kris Jenner’s family, it seems a lot less ironic of a choice.

Khloe finally confirmed the baby name in a recent Instagram post on Apr. 16. Khloe wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

