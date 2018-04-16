Krista DuChene: 5 Things About Woman Honoring Humboldt Crash Victims At Boston Marathon

After 16 members of the Humbolt Broncos died in a horrible bus crash, fellow Canadian Krista DuChene will honor the victims by running in the Boston Marathon. Get the details about this ‘Marathon Mom.’

1. She’s running to honor the junior hockey team killed in the tragic accident. Through pouring rain and miserable weather, Krista DuChene, 41, will push her body to complete the 26 miles of the 2018 Boston Marathon. Instead of trying to compete this race for personal glory, Krista will run for those who no longer can. “I’ll be thinking about the people in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and my family at home,” Krista told the CBC. “Everyone knows what’s happened in Saskatchewan with the [fatal bus crash involving the junior A] hockey players. Our hearts are aching for those people. “We can just pray for and think of these people [and their families] hoping that will make a difference in some way.”

2. Her nickname is “Marathon Mom.” Krista has been “running since she could walk,” according to Canada’s Olympic website. She played hockey at the University of Guelph before getting into running for “fun.” She won the national championship in 2010, and has been considered on of the top female marathoners in Canada. She earned the nickname “Marathon Mom” because of her dedication to her kids – son Seth (born 2008) and daughter Leah, who she welcomed in 2011.

3. Krista is an Olympian. Professional, Krista is a retired dietitian, which gave her plenty of time to focus on achieving another one of her dreams. In 2016, she qualified for Canada’s Olympic team, where she competed in the marathon at Rio de Janeiro. While she finished 35th, with a time of two hours, 35 minutes and 29 second, she came out a winner. “I think because I’ve checked the Olympic box, this [Boston Marathon] is the icing on the cake,” she said. “I’m 41 and still loving what I’m doing and still learning, and that excites me.”

4. She put up some massive numbers five years ago. When she’s healthy, Krista is a sincere threat. In 2013, she recorded what was the second-fastest time in Canadian women’s marathon history: 2:28:32. However, she was forced to pull out of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October 2017 due to a stress fracture in her foot. The injury cost her six weeks of training, but she’s back on the road.

5. The Boston Marathon will be a challenge. Leading up to the Boston Marathon, Krista ran 158k/98.17 miles a week, including nine runs of 35-45k. This is impressive, but Krista admits that she’s not the best downhill runner. With the Boston Marathon known for its hilly course, she needs to be set for a major challenge.

“When I ran the Bay I kept saying to myself, ‘the race doesn’t start until the hills start,’ ” Krista said, “and that’s the way Boston’s going to be. I rolled through the hills and felt confident.” As for the downpour expected? “I’ve been doing this for so long that you can’t obsess about the weather,” she said. “I didn’t focus on speed [in my Boston build]. I focused on a smart race.”