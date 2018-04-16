Harry Anderson Dead: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Night Court’ & ‘Cheers’ Actor

So sad! Beloved actor Harry Anderson has died at his home in North Carolina at the age of 65. Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Gone, but not forgotten! Fans of the NBC’s comedy Night Court are mourning the loss of it’s star Harry Anderson. The legendary actor unexpectedly passed away of natural causes in his Asheville home on April 16, according to TMZ. “RIP Harry… You made me laugh out loud,” one fan tweeted regarding the news. So, in celebration of his death, we’ve compiled a list of everything you should know about him!