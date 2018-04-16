Caleb Lee Hutchinson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Country Singer

Caleb Lee Hutchinson is one incredibly talented contestant on ‘American Idol!’ Here’s what you need to know about the country crooner as the competition heats up!

1. He’s lost 70 pounds since auditioning! When Caleb, 19, stepped out for his top 24 solo performance, he looked a little different. Caleb revealed that he’s shed major pounds since auditioning for the judges. When host Ryan Seacrest asked Caleb how he lost the weight, Caleb said, “One day I was like, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if I drank water and walked every night.’” Caleb also added, “The more the Instagram likes went up, the more I wanted to hit the treadmill.” Caleb looks great!

2. He auditioned for The Voice! American Idol isn’t his first rodeo with a reality singing competition. He performed during The Voice blind auditions during season 9, but the coaches didn’t turn their chairs for him. Everything worked out for the best, though. Caleb was meant to audition for American Idol with that stellar performance of “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers.

3. He’s got a connection to a former American Idol finalist. The Dallas, Georgia, native started performing around Atlanta, including the Mill Town Music Hall. He actually opened for American Idol season 4 runner-up Bo Bice in 2012, according to AJC.com. “I was star struck,” Caleb said. “But it feels like I’ve come full circle.” He’ll perform alongside singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha for his top 24 celebrity duet!

4. He’s got an EP out now! He released the 5-second EP titled Country Music in late 2016. Maybe he’ll sing one of his original songs on American Idol! The show loves a good original song!

5. His name for his fans is so adorable! Caleb’s fans have been dubbed Hutchpuppies. How cute (and very creative!) They better come through for Caleb when it’s time to vote!