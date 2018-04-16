Khloe Kardashian Waited To Reveal Baby Name Until She’s Sure Tristan’s Scandal Is Over

Now that Khloe Kardashian’s finally revealed the name of her baby girl (still waiting on her 1st pic!), we can’t help but wonder if things are better with Tristan Thompson. Turns out, the star’s strategy behind the name reveal could be a clue.

Four days after Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, first child, KoKo shared the name of her baby girl on her Instagram: True Thompson. What’s interesting is HL has learned that Khloe was hesitant to speak out and share the name publiclly. In fact, according to our sources, she waited to share details until she was sure more cheating allegations against Tristan wouldn’t come out. That way, her news would help distract from her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity. Is it just us, or is that a total Kris Jenner move?

“Khloe is waiting for another shoe to drop before she mentions the name or shows a picture of her daughter,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels that she’d like to do the reveal around the time another girl admits to cheating with Tristan so she can hopefully drown out that news with something good that is happening in her life. It’s sad that it has gotten to that point, but that is now her reality.”

Videos and photos surfaced on April 10 of Tristan kissing another women in an NYC club, and later more footage was released of Tristan motorboating a second woman while getting cozy with a third. The NBA player has also been caught on camera sneaking in and out of hotel rooms with various women over the course of the past few months. “She is picking her spots and may even wait until the show talks about it,” our insider explained. “Since everyone else from Kim [Kardashian] to Kylie [Jenner] released the names and pics early, she kind of wants to do it differently.”

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

We’re all for KoKo going about her baby news differently, after all, she’s the only sister to not comment on her child’s birth at ALL within the first few days. Kim released a statement just hours after 12-week-old Chicago West was born, and Kylie released a whole video three days after she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February. So far, radio silence from Khloe. The Revenge Body creator also has yet to address the cheating allegations facing Tristan, so maybe that will come first? Stay tuned!