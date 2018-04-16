Tristan Thompson Sleeping Away From Khloe Kardashian As She Struggles With Newborn Baby True

Having a newborn at home has turned life upside down for NBA star Tristan Thompson. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s sleeping away from GF and baby mama Khloe Kardashian.

Any new parent will tell you the number one thing you miss out on with an infant is sleep! Unfortunately for Tristan Thompson, the 27-year-old’s Cleveland Cavaliers have just begun their NBA playoffs run and Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson right as the post-season got underway. That means he’s definitely cannot afford to be the typical sleep deprived new dad. “Tristan is in the middle of the playoffs and his focus right now is work. Tristan has been spending time with Khloe and the new daughter only when his busy schedule allows for it. He is in team meetings, practice and at the arena a lot this week so he has little free time for Khloe or the baby right now,” a source close to the baller tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“His sleep is important too because he needs to be fully rested for his team, so he is sleeping away from Khloe and the baby right now. No late night diaper changes for Tristan as long as the Cavs are still in the playoffs. It is a crucial time for the Cavaliers and his priority right now is balling and not the new baby, which is hard for Khloe to deal with as a first time new mommy,” our insider continues. The Cavs shockingly dropped game one of their series to the Indiana Pacers on April 15, so TT’s focus right now is on helping the team keep going and not see an alarming early exit in the playoffs.

It sure hasn’t helped that his alleged cheating scandal went down just before little True was born on Apr. 12, as being apart from Tristan these days is tougher than ever for the reality star. “Khloe has been struggling to take care of all her baby’s needs without much help from Tristan. Because of his busy work schedule, Tristan is coming and going a lot and not spending every night with Khloe right now. It has been hard for Khloe to deal with her trust issues with Tristan, and repair parts of their relationship that have been damaged by the cheating rumors, when he simply isn’t around much lately,” a source close to the couple tells us.